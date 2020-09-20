Other countries set to follow Barbados on the pathway out of the Commonwealth

Nathan Vass in New York, News Corp Australia Network
Commonwealth countries are still coming to terms with the announcement from Barbados that the island nation will soon leave the monarchy behind and become a republic - a move rejected by Australia at a 1999 referendum.
Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, said that he believed many countries were merely waiting until Prince Charles becomes king before rejecting the crown.
“I would be surprised if other Caribbean countries and the smaller Commonwealth countries don’t follow suit,” Mr Smith told Newsweek.
“Most of the realms are fairly small and have more in common with each other than with us. I think they’re likely to go down that road. Read more >>