Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Oregon residents are illegally stopping drivers at gunpoint during wildfire evacuations, sheriff says
By Scottie Andrew and Hollie Silverman, CNN
(CNN) - Suspicions of looting have driven some residents of an Oregon county to illegally stop unfamiliar drivers at gunpoint, all while much of the county is under an evacuation order as wildfires rage.
Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said several people in the county, in efforts to "protect property," had been conducting armed checkpoints, stopping cars they didn't recognize.
"The first thing I'd ask them to do is please stop that," Roberts said during a Sunday news conference. "It is illegal to stop somebody at gunpoint." Read more >>
Posted by Anthony Derek Catalano at 6:19 AM