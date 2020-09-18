OPM: No approval for police funeral with large crowd

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell was among those in attendance at a large funeral service at Woodlawn Gardens yesterday. TORRELL GLINTON
By Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The Office of the Prime Minister said yesterday the competent authority gave no special approval for a police funeral outside the guidelines of the emergency order, which stipulate that no more than 10 people, excluding the officiant and mortuary workers, should attend a graveyard service on New Providence.
Scores of people, including Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell, attended the funeral of a policewoman at Woodlawn Gardens yesterday.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force carried the service live on its Facebook page, showing the police band playing and a choir singing. The band included at least nine officers, and the choir appeared to have more than 10 people.