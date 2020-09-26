Online Learning Expert Shares Tips for Teaching Remotely

ZNS Bahamas
When schools closed in March forcing educators to move to an online platform, Kingsway Academy’s Information Technology (IT) teacher, Ernesta Rodriques was better positioned than most for the switch to distance learning having been an Edmodo user since 2014. Edmodo’s free software allows teachers to set up virtual classrooms. They can post assignments, give quizzes and grades, and use third-party apps to complement lessons.
“I thought it would be an easy transition,” she said. “I quickly learned that was not the case.” The pandemic forced educators to re-evaluate their classroom teaching styles and find new ways to deliver content in a virtual environment, stretching many beyond their comfort zones. At the height of the pandemic, Mrs. Rodriques, a mother of three, became an Edmodo certified trainer. Read more >>