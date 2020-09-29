Official coronavirus death toll is likely an ‘underestimate’ of the true total, WHO says

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
CNBC
The official death toll of the coronavirus pandemic is likely lower than the true total, the World Health Organization said Monday, as reported global deaths approach 1 million.
Covid-19 has killed at least 998,867 people worldwide as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has the largest death toll in the world, with at least 204,825 deaths, Hopkins data shows. That’s followed by Brazil with 141,741 deaths and India with 95,542, according to Johns Hopkins data.
But Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said the reported numbers likely represent an “underestimate” of those individuals who have either contracted Covid-19 or died as a cause of it.
"When you count anything, you can't count it perfectly. But I can assure you that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of Covid," he said during a news conference at the agency's Geneva headquarters when asked about global deaths.