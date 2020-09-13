Obituary: Shere Hite, pioneering sex researcher

Shere Hite's groundbreaking study on women's sexuality became a 50m bestseller. Getty images
"All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."
Such terse pronouncements made Shere Hite - a sex researcher who died this week at the age of 77 - both a feminist hero and a controversial figure in 1970s America.
Her pioneering work The Hite Report upended prevailing notions about female sexuality.
The book, which came out in 1976, laid out the views of 3,500 women on sexuality and the female orgasm. It challenged many male assumptions, and was derided by some, including Playboy, which dubbed it the "Hate Report".
She endured intense and lasting criticism in the US, and eventually renounced her American citizenship in 1995.