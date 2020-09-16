Wednesday, September 16, 2020
NIH 'very concerned' about serious side effect in AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial
By Arthur Allen and Liz Szabo, Kaiser Health News
(Kaiser Health News)The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to follow British regulators in resuming a coronavirus vaccine trial that was halted when a participant suffered spinal cord damage, even as the National Institutes of Health has launched an investigation of the case.
"The highest levels of NIH are very concerned," said Dr. Avindra Nath, intramural clinical director and a leader of viral research at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, an NIH division. "Everyone's hopes are on a vaccine, and if you have a major complication the whole thing could get derailed."