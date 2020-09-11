‘Nightmare scenario’: WHO Covid-19 investigator shares worst fear

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark has expressed her concerns. Images: Getty
The Covid-19 pandemic has already triggered widespread economic destruction and more than 905,000 deaths worldwide, but it also raises major peace and security questions, a leading coronavirus expert has said.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark is tasked with investigating government responses to the Covid-19 disease, and providing insight into how to prevent future pandemics as co-chair of the World Health Organisation’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
And while the "unprecedented level of scientific investigation" into a vaccine gives her hope, the risk of the disease causing social collapse is also her worst fear, she told Yahoo Finance.