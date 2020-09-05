Niger mass graves: Army accused of executing over 70 civilians

The killings allegedly happened earlier this year. - Getty images
Niger's national human rights commission has accused the army of executing dozens of civilians during counterinsurgency operations.
It said it had discovered more than 70 bodies in six mass graves in Tillaberi in the north-west of the country, an area affected by jihadist violence.
The killings allegedly happened earlier this year.
One of the investigators said the civilians had been killed with bladed weapons and small arms.
International rights groups have accused the armies of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso of carrying out dozens of extrajudicial executions during campaigns against jihadists and other armed groups in the Sahel region. Read more >>