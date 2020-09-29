NIB scheme in Andros defrauds govt unemployment fund of thousands, 18 people charged

Dressed in the grey suit, Dion James Dean, 40, a former NIB manager for the Fresh Creek and Nicholls Town Office in Andros, was charged with more than 130 counts of various financial crimes in the Magistrate's Court yesterday.
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eighteen people were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after police uncovered a major scheme that defrauded the National Insurance Board of thousands of dollars.
Prosecutors alleged that the group fraudulently obtained money from the short term benefit assistance program of NIB, knowing they were not qualified for the benefit.
Dion James Dean, 40, of Fresh Creek Andros; Leroy Allen Poitier, 50, Gary Lafleur, 51; Latoya Neely, 44; Shevyonne Neely, 41; Ashanique Neely, 25; Lakeisha Tucker, 43; Gillian Thurston, 40, Kalisa Miller, 26; Takia Smith, 44; Santoine Major, 26; Brian Eugene Cooper, 50; Quentin Rahming, 43; Ray Kenneth Rigby, 32; Jermaine Teiko Evans, 35; Gadville Woodside, 27; and Thio Rolle, 28, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.
Dean, a former NIB manager for the Fresh Creek and Nicholls Town Office in Andros, was charged with more than 130 counts including conspiracy to commit fraud by; fraud by false pretenses, forgery, falsification of accounts, and money laundering (acquisition).
He plead not guilty to all the charges.