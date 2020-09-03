Thursday, September 3, 2020
New upgraded traffic signals
By ZNS Bahamas
The Ministry of Public Works have started upgrading traffic signals throughout New Providence with the aim of reducing traffic congestion across the island.
With over fifty percent (50%) of traffic signals not up to current industry standards, Works Minister the Honourable T. Desmond Bannister emphasised the importance of this initiative.
"It is our intention to reduce the travel time and increase the safety of motorists across the island. The current traffic signal network in Nassau has about forty (40) signals that are over thirty (30) years old. The equipment no longer meet industry standard and are outdated," Mr. Bannister said. "It is imperative that the old equipment be replaced with upgraded equipment to produce the proper level of service that will meet the traffic flow demand."