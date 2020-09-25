New Microsoft Office won't require you to pay for a subscription

In 2021, you'll be able to pay a flat price to get the Microsoft Office suite, instead of subscribing to Microsoft 365.
Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
Microsoft will release a new, flat-price version of its Office productivity software in 2021, moving away from the subscription service model it introduced earlier this year, according to a Tuesday blog post from the company. The post, first spotted by Windows Central, only includes one line about the software, but it's pretty clear: "Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021." Read more >>