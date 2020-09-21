NEW: Hurricane center watching area on South Florida's doorstep for development

Kimberly Miller
Palm Beach Post
A front draped over South Florida is stirring stormy weather, but adding to the messy stew is an area the National Hurricane Center has identified as having the potential to form into a tropical system this week.
The spot of showers and thunderstorms over southeastern Florida and the northwestern Bahamas was given a 20 percent chance of development over five days as it bobs around in the Florida Straits and Cuba before heading back north.
Upper-level winds are expected to become marginally conducive for development by Thursday and Friday when the disturbance is forecast to approach the Florida Keys and South Florida, according to the NHC. Read more >>