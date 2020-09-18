Netflix documentary ‘The Social Dilemma’ prompts social media users to rethink Facebook, Instagram and others

By Sam Shead
CNBC News
LONDON — Social media users are re-evaluating whether they should have accounts on platforms like Facebook and Instagram after a new documentary-drama called “The Social Dilemma” dropped on Netflix.
The 90-minute show, which focuses on the downsides of the major tech platforms, features interviews with Silicon Valley whistleblowers who used to work at the likes of Google and Facebook. In many ways, they’re sounding the alarm on their own creations. One former Facebook executive, Tim Kendall, who was asked what worried him most, said: “In the shortest time horizon, I’m most worried about civil war.”
Somewhat ironically, social media is awash with people saying they plan to delete their social media accounts after watching the show, with Facebook and Instagram appearing to be called out most frequently. Read more >>