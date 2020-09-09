NEMA warns 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season nearing peak activity

Image: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency has warned residents to remain vigilant and prepared as the peak of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches.
In a statement today, NEMA said the peak period of the season heightens concerns as the world, particularly the region, is also dealing with the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Social distancing measures, lockdowns, curfews, and travel restrictions may complicate preparations and relief efforts as the storm season kicks into high gear,” the agency said.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season spans between June 1 to November 30.
NEMA noted that September 10 is considered to be the start date for the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The season has been “very active”, with the latest weather systems, Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene forming on September 7. Read more >>