National At Gallery of The Bahamas: Art World Conference - Ticket Giveaway

|
What
is in an art career? We asked artists to share in our ongoing video
series "My Practice Is..." The series has been shining a spotlight on
the act of practising art as a career. It exists to engage and inspire
the next generation of artists to continue this very important work.
This
episode features emerging interdisciplinary artist Matthew Rahming.
Matthew’s practice is largely an exploration of black identity. It can
be described as a study in cultural and societal norms surrounding the
lives of Black, West Indian, and/or African Diasporic people. Matthew
also has experience in museum administration and he is one of the
artists from our recent "Refuge" exhibition. Currently, he is pursuing a
BFA at Montserrat College of Art, Beverly, Massachusetts.