Monday, September 7, 2020
MOT Minister to Give National Report – Monday, September 7th
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dioniso D'Aguilar is scheduled to give a national Minister's Report on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at 12pm (noon).
)
Posted by
Anthony Derek Catalano
at
6:28 AM
Address
Minister of Tourism and Aviation Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar
News
People
Report
Tourism
