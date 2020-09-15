Mortimer Candies in fight for survival

Mortimer's Candies, East St., Nassau
92-year-old family business takes 40 percent hit as hotel business dries up.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known Bahamian candy manufacturer says that with the downturn in the tourism industry wiping out a “consistent 40 percent” of its business, it is now relying solely on its faithful local customers to keep the doors of the 92-year-old family business open.
Cale Mortimer, president of Mortimer’s Candies told Eyewitness News that the business, which was founded in 1928 and remains a landmark in the “Over-the-Hill” community, is in a fight for its survival like many other businesses.
“Due to the fact that we sell a luxury item per se and not a necessity people tend to stay away and keep money for their needs,” Mortimer said.
“We are still here, still fighting, trying to make it with the few dollars that are coming in.
"Right now it's our faithful customers that are keeping the doors open.