More Caribbean Islands Reopen to Visitors

By Brian Major
Travel Pulse
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) will reopen its borders to international visitors beginning December 1, premier and minister of finance Andrew A. Fahie said Monday, under a phased plan launched earlier, designed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The territory is among several Caribbean destinations that continue to reopen borders to international visitors and adjust internal health and safety protocols as they seek to restart critical tourism activity following the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more >>