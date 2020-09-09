More Bad News For Hawaii Tourism

The coastline of Honolulu, Hawaii. Getty
By Will McGough
Just before the Labor Day weekend kicked off last Thursday, an eye-popping 25 hospitality companies in Hawaii filed mass layoff and furlough notices to the State, advising them of their intention to lay off hundreds of workers within the next 30 days.
According to the local media, the move signals a lack of confidence within the tourism industry in the State’s current October 1st reopening date, which has already been pushed back twice.
Originally, the State planned to open up to tourists on August 1st before the date was pushed back to September 1st. In late August, the deadline was again pushed, this time to October 1st. Currently, any visitor arriving in Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days. Read more >>