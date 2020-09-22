Montreal woman accused of sending poisonous letter to Donald Trump says she sent nine in total to various targets: police

As authorities in the U.S. worked to track down all of the letters the woman allegedly sent, RCMP officers donned hazmat suits to search an apartment near Montreal.
RCMP officers prepare to enter an apartment complex in connection with the mailing of ricin to President Trump Monday, September 21, 2020 in St. Hubert, Quebec. Photo by Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
By Adrian Humphreys and Michelle Lalonde
National Post
A Canadian woman arrested by U.S. authorities for allegedly sending envelopes of poisonous ricin to U.S. President Donald Trump has been telling the FBI where else she mailed toxic letters — nine in all — police say.
As authorities in the United States worked to track down all of the letters the woman allegedly sent, RCMP officers donned hazmat suits to search an apartment near Montreal Monday linked to the woman arrested crossing from Canada into the United States on Sunday.
There are no known injuries from the poison letters.
Although not formally named by U.S. authorities because she has not yet made her initial court appearance, the woman has been independently identified as Pascale Cécile Véronique Ferrier, 53, of Saint Hubert, Que.. Read more >>