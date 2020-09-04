Mitchell: ‘I wanted to test the procedure for entering The Bahamas’

ON ARRIVAL – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) National Chairman, Senator Fred Mitchell (left) and Vice Chairman for Grand Bahama, Julian Sawyer (right) are pictured at the GB International Airport Wednesday morning. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SEN. FRED MITCHELL)
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell, is in quarantine at a local Grand Bahama resort after flying in from The United States Wednesday (September 2) morning.
Mitchell, who completed his annual physical at the Mayo Clinic, U.S., in an interview on arrival at the Grand Bahama International Airport, said that he wanted to “test the procedure for entering The Bahamas and for traveling within The Bahamas.
“It is our view that more tweaking needs to be done with the system. For example, I understand that it takes up to two hours when people land here, at this airport, to get the health officials to clear them through.”
He stated that that is unacceptable.
“Then, the question is why is it necessary for someone who has a negative COVID test to be in quarantine?
“It is not necessary,” he added.
Mitchell pointed out that these are questions which public officials ought to be testing across the system. Read more >>