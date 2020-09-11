Minnis Urges Junkanoo To Stay On Hold Until Virus Subsides

Neon Junkanoo Sun©️ by AD Catalano
Tribune Freeport Reporter
WHILE paying tribute to a deceased Junkanoo pioneer in Grand Bahama this week, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he hoped the community would not organise future parades until the COVID-19 threat subsides.
Dr Minnis extended condolences to the family of Bahamian surgeon and veteran Junkanooer Dr Philip Thompson, who died recently in Grand Bahama. However, he urged the Junkanoo community not to rush anytime soon as it could be "very dangerous."
While in Grand Bahama on Monday to announce an update on COVID-19 emergency orders and easing of restrictions, Dr Minnis said: "I know that members of the Junkanoo community are agitated and are eager to go and to exhibit their skills by rushing. That could be very dangerous for our country.