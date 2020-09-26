Ministry of Health confirms 91 new cases

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional 91 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas today, taking the number of cases to 3,790.
Of the new cases, 85 are on New Providence, two are on Grand Bahama, one on Abaco, one on Exuma, and two additional cases with locations pending.
The ministry also confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man of New Providence, who died on September 19 and a 71-year-old man who died on September 25.
The number of COVID deaths now stands at 89.
Deaths under investigation have also increased by one, taking the count to 13.
There have been 2,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 627 in Grand Bahama, 135 in Abaco, 54 in Bimini, 28 in Exuma, 22 in Eleuthera, 19 in Inagua, 15 in the Berry Islands, 12 in Long Island, eight in Cat Island, seven in Acklins, six in Andros, five in Crooked Island, and three confirmed cases in Mayaguana.
There are 139 confirmed cases with locations pending.
According to the dashboard, there were 37 additional recoveries from the virus. There have been 1,999 recovered cases to date.