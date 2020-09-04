Friday, September 4, 2020
Ministry of Health appeals for nursing staff amid shortage
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has put out an appeal for nursing staff amidst the exponential rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 during the country’s second wave of cases.
Acting Director of Nursing in the Ministry of Health Gina Dean told Eyewitness News that the increased number of hospitalizations and the expansion of the bed capacity to meet the demand of COVID-19 cases has resulted in a shortage of nursing staff.
“We have sent out to an appeal to nurses registered with the Bahamas Nursing Council, who are not engaged in the public sector now, who may be able to provide sessional work for us to fill some of our shortages,” Dean said.
