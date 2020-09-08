Ministry of Education opens First Virtual Teachers Conference

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd
Educators from around the Commonwealth of The Bahamas joined in the opening ceremony of the First Virtual Teachers Conference, September 7, 2020.
The event organized by the Ministry of Education, is an opportunity for new and returning teachers to explore the future of education led by experts in the field. The 2020 conference was designed to guide them in maintaining high standards in education
Officially opened by Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd, the four-day event focuses on the theme: 'Embracing the New Reality with Resilience and Resourcefulness.' Topics include: Health and Safety, Remote Education and Instruction, Psycho-Social Needs of Students, Teachers and Parents, Curriculum Reform. Strategic plan for reopening of schools.