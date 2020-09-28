Min. Thompson calls Re-opening of Bahamian Brewery Production Facility a “Success Story”

Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson (centre) stands in the newly renovated and expanded warehouse at Bahamian Brewery, during a tour of the facility by Minister Thompson on Friday, September 25, 2020. Standing with Minister Thompson is James Sands, President of Bahamian Brewery (right) and Ian Rolle, President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority. (BIS Photo/Andrew Coakley)
ZNS Bahamas
Min. of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. Kwasi Thompson says the reopening of the Bahamian Brewery Company’s production facility is an example of what it means to go through hard and difficult times and come back out bigger and better.
The Minister’s comments came during a private tour of Bahamian Brewery on Friday morning, September 25, where president of the company James Sands took Minister Thompson, along with Ian Rolle, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, on a tour of the renovation of the facility, which is expected to restart the production of their line of products on Monday, September 28, 2020. Read more >>