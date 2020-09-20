Melania Trump bronze replaces wooden statue damaged by arsonists

By Jack Guy, CNN
A bronze statue of Melania Trump has been put up near her hometown in Slovenia to replace a wooden version which was damaged in an arson attack in July.
Artist Brad Downey unveiled the bronze statue Tuesday near Sevnica, the small town in central Slovenia where the US First Lady grew up.
Downey told CNN that he had always intended to make a bronze version of the statue to exhibit in an institutional setting, but decided to put it to replace the wooden sculpture after it was badly burned.
"I didn't think it was a good ending for the artwork, I didn't think it was a good ending for the community," he said, referring to the arson attack.