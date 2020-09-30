Meet Ricardo Neeley AKA Noble Barz The Hip-Hop Artist From The Bahamas

By Saqib Malik
Verna Magazine
Ricardo Neeley aka Noble Barz formerly Barz Noble is a hip-hop artist from the Bahamas is equipped with a passion to deliver a message through the medium of music.
If anyone should wonder “why the name Noble Barz?”
It actually has a two-fold meaning the word 'Noble' involves character or distinction that identifies the voice of content within the delivery by which this artist desire to purposefully convey the message of hope and to inform with a relevant yet spiritual foundation. The word 'Barz'- refers to the musical and artistic aspect connected to the delivery. The phrase "insightful poetics through spoken word and rhyme over composed beats" is what one can be describe or coined in a nutshell whenever you get to hear from a Noble Barz sound.