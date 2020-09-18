Mass. parents knew kid had coronavirus, sent him to 1st day of school anyway, officials say

“I knew that we were going to end up having some cases, but I didn’t expect they would be on the first day,” the high school principal said.
By Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News
A Massachusetts high school student went to in-person classes on the first day of school despite having tested positive for coronavirus days earlier, officials said.
Now, about 30 people who came in contact with the student at Attleboro High School are under a two-week quarantine.
The mayor of Attleboro, a city about 39 miles southwest of Boston, said the student was tested Sept. 9 and that the positive result came in Sept. 11. The student then went to school for the first day of classes on Sept. 14.