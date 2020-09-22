Marijuana Bust Nets $3.4m Cargo

Photos: Shawn Hanna/Tribune staff
The Tribune
A JOINT operation with police, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, US Coast Guard and other American agencies led to the seizure of more than $3m worth of marijuana Monday.
The seizure came after drug runners led police on a high seas chase that ended off the coast of Exuma, leaving one officer in hospital with injuries after the suspects “rammed” into the police’s boat with their vessel.
Subsequently, a suspect was shot by police.
Acting on information, the joint operation was launched after 1am Monday.
A team was conducting surveillance along the Ragged Island chain, when they came upon a speed boat with four occupants on board, police said.
The vessel was asked to stop, however the captain failed to comply and a chase followed. Read more >>