Lost To Lightning

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
LIGHTNING struck Timothy Sweeting in the “twinkling of an eye” last week Monday and changed his family forever.
The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, several days after he was airlifted from Harbour Island.
His death brought an abrupt end to the 25-year marriage he had with Adrianna Sweeting, the 54-year-old mother who rescued his body from the water and is now struggling to cope with his death.
“Everything happened so fast,” she recalled yesterday. “I haven’t faced reality yet.”
In anticipation of inclement weather, Mr Sweeting and his wife left home early to secure his boat at the dock.
“It was only raining at that point and knowing him, if he knew the lightning was coming he wouldn’t go into the water,” Mrs Sweeting said.
"He's been a fisherman all his life and he knows about those kinds of things. This happened in the twinkling of an eye."