Saturday, September 5, 2020
Local web developer launches site for curbside, takeout and delivery needs
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions giving rise to more curb side and food delivery options, a local web developer has launched a site designed to assist consumers in finding the services they desire.
Garnel Leo told Eyewitness News that as with most developments, the idea was born out of a desire to facilitate consumer needs.
According to Leo, the “letsgetdelivery.com” helps consumers navigate through the various local offerings for delivery, curbside and takeout.
He said: “Several months ago when the lockdowns began, grocery store hours were limited and the lines were so long that people started looking for grocery delivery services to avoid the hassle. So many people were asking about which companies do deliveries and which businesses offer curbside services.”