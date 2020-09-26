Saturday, September 26, 2020

Local sea turtle tracked swimming to Florida Keys, Bahamas and Cuba


By Olivia Hyde
NBC 2

SANIBEL, Fla. – The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) tracked a local loggerhead sea turtle all the way to Cuba.

SCCF tracked three turtle’s movements after they nested on Sanibel to study post-nesting habits of loggerhead sea turtles in the area.

Each turtle was wired with a satellite transmitter between June and July, according to SCCF. One turtle, named Pepper, took a trip to the Florida Keys, then to the Bahamas, and is now headed right for Cuba, researchers say.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,