Link found between metabolic syndrome and worse COVID-19 outcomes

New research has linked metabolic syndrome with an increased risk of worse outcomes in people with COVID-19.
Research finds that people with conditions that make up metabolic syndrome have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.
A new study has found that people with metabolic syndrome, which refers to a cluster of conditions that increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular issues, are more likely to have worse COVID-19 outcomes — including requiring ventilation and death.
The research, which appears in the journal Diabetes Care, provides further information on the underlying risk factors that affect the severity of COVID-19.
Since its emergence in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the world. However, its effects are not equal. Read more >>