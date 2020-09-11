Friday, September 11, 2020
Leno Marks 10th Anniversary with Pledge to Lead National Effort
ZNS Bahamas
Calling it “a pressing need we can meet if we all pull together,” LENO founder and CEO Sean K Longley today pledged the financial services company’s commitment to lead a national effort to equip every child in The Bahamas with a virtual learning device.
“I am proud to announce today that Leno is marking its 10th anniversary by committing our energy and resources to partner with the Ministry of Education to do our very best to put a device in the hands of every child in The Bahamas,” said Longley.
Speaking during a virtual press conference with media participating online, an event that in itself mirrored the type of environment students will face when schools re-open October 5 for online learning, Longley said Leno will kick off the national campaign with a donation of $60,000. Read more >>