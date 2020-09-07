Labour Director: 40 percent of workforce in limbo, economy on life support

John Pinder, Director of Labour
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Roughly 40 percent of the Bahamian workforce is locked in a waiting game as businesses must reckon with furloughed workers on or before the end of unemployment assistance programs this month.
Director of Labour John Pinder told Eyewitness News yesterday the country’s economy will remain on life support until its critical industry, Tourism, can be resuscitated.
Pinder noted some businesses have slowly begun to bring workers back with the ease of restrictions but predicted many businesses will likely run down the deadline as they monitor the effect of the phased reopening.
He said businesses have until the end of September to make a decision whether to cut workers.