'Just a matter of time': nurses die as US hospitals fail to contain Covid-19

US hospitals fail to isolate Covid-19 patients, putting workers and other patients at risk
Registered nurses and members of National Nurses United demand better protection from coronavirus in Washington DC in July. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had advised hospitals to isolate Covid-19 patients to limit staff exposure and help conserve high-level personal protective equipment in short supply.
Yet Covid patients continued to be scattered through the Oakland hospital, according to complaints to California’s division of occupational safety and health (Cal/Osha). Areas of concern included the sixth-floor medical unit where veteran nurse Janine Paiste-Ponder worked.
Covid patients on that floor were not staying in their rooms, either because they were confused or uninterested in the rules, according to Mike Hill, a nurse in the hospital intensive care unit. Hill, who is also the hospital’s chief representative for the California Nurses Association, said that staff was not provided highly protective N95 respirators.
“It was just a matter of time before one of the nurses died on one of these floors,” Hill said. Read more >>