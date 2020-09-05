Saturday, September 5, 2020
Junior Achievement Students Awarded With Scholarships
By ZNS Bahamas
Ka’Neil Hamilton and Eltavious Johnson were the fourth and fifth place winners of Junior Achievement New Providence’s (JA) ‘Most Distinguished Achiever’ award. In the 2019-2020 JA year, they both excelled in academics, sales, and overall programme participation, and subsequently shared a cheque of $5,000 sponsored by CIBC FirstCaribbean. Ka’Neil, a Queen’s College 2020 graduate intends to take a semester off before using her financial award to pursue tertiary studies at Southeastern University.
Similarly, Eltavious, a Boost Academy 11 th grader, plans to add the sponsored funds to a two-year scholarship he was recently offered by Windsor School. Junior Achievement Bahamas has helped prepare both students for their next steps by training them in the areas of entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness. They are now equipped, and excited, to put these lessons into action and contribute to the betterment of society.