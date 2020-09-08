JPMorgan Chase investigating misuse of pandemic aid funds

The bank said customers, and possibly employees, were involved.
By Catherine Thorbecke and Aaron Katersky
JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday that it's identified the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds by customers, and is investigating whether some of the bank's employees also may be have been involved.
In a memo to staff signed by a dozen senior leaders, including CEO Jamie Dimon, the investment bank said such conduct "does not live up to our business and ethical principles -- and may even be illegal."
The potentially illegal conduct "includes instances of customers misusing Paycheck Protection Program loans, unemployment benefits and other government programs," according to a memo obtained by ABC News. Read more >>