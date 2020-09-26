Saturday, September 26, 2020

James Bond’s Jamaican Rum

 

By Alexander Britell
Caribbean Journal

“It’s just that I’d rather die of drink than of thirst” — James Bond in Ian Fleming’s Thunderball.

The guests to Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye villa in Jamaica were welcomed with a singular cocktail called the “Old Man’s Thing.”

The recipe for the mixture, as “Shaken,” the official 007 cocktail book recounts, included a peeled orange and lime; a few bottles of rum and, perhaps most crucially, a lit match. 

Fleming drank the cocktail exclusively in Jamaica, at the Goldeneye estate where he created the James Bond character and wrote all of the James Bond novels.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,