James Bond’s Jamaican Rum

By Alexander Britell
Caribbean Journal
“It’s just that I’d rather die of drink than of thirst” — James Bond in Ian Fleming’s Thunderball.
The guests to Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye villa in Jamaica were welcomed with a singular cocktail called the “Old Man’s Thing.”
The recipe for the mixture, as “Shaken,” the official 007 cocktail book recounts, included a peeled orange and lime; a few bottles of rum and, perhaps most crucially, a lit match.
Fleming drank the cocktail exclusively in Jamaica, at the Goldeneye estate where he created the James Bond character and wrote all of the James Bond novels.