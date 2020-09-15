Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Intermittent fasting for beginners
By Dr. Jason Fung, MD
Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of fasting and eating — and it’s recently become very popular. Not only was it the “trendiest” weight loss search term in 2019, it was also prominently featured in a review article in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Intermittent fasting can provide significant health benefits if it is done right, including weight loss, reversal of type 2 diabetes and many other things.1
Plus, it can save you time and money.
The goal of this beginner's guide is to provide everything you need to know about intermittent fasting, in order to get started.