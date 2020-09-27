‘Instead of nationalism, we need global cooperation’; Caribbean leaders call for united front against COVID-19 pandemic

The future of Small Island Developing States like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean is very closely linked to the ocean. - Coral Reef Image Bank/Hugh Whyte
Leaders from the Caribbean, in pre-recorded addresses to the UN General Assembly, stressed that their small economies are largely dependent on one or just a few industries, and called for strengthened global cooperation and financing mechanisms to overcome the health crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and recover from its massive socio-economic fallout.
Speakers also highlighted the importance of gender equality, improving access to technology and closing the digital divide, addressing inequalities within societies, strengthening climate action, and, in line with the Sustainable Development Goas (SDGs), ensuring no one is left behind.
Nations have to re-imagine the ways they cooperate as they respond to COVID-19, said Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the first of the Caribbean leaders to speak, adding that "persistent global problems require consistent cooperation to achieve strategic global solutions."