Thursday, September 3, 2020
In spite of strict cannabis laws, Hong Kong's first CBD cafe is open for business
By Zoe Li, CNN
Hong Kong (CNN) — On a rare pedestrian-only corner of Hong Kong's Sheung Wan area, hidden deep within a heavily gentrified maze of sleek micro roasters and dusty Chinese antique shops, there's a stylish, unassuming shop with a few tables out on its terrace.
Is it a boutique? Is it a bar? Does it even sell anything?
It's hard to tell on the surface, but with its vanilla-chic aesthetic of unfinished wood floors, blank white walls and a few nondescript plants, it's hardly the place you go to whisper "weed, please."
And yet, according to the owner, that happens now and then at Found, Hong Kong's very first CBD cafe.
Inside is a full range of CBD -- short for cannabidiol -- products for sale.
The vials of CBD oils are recommended for personal use, and a drop under the tongue promises to alleviate sleeplessness. Read more >>