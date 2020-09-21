‘I’m not stockpiling – I’m preparing for what might come’: shoppers anticipating ‘difficult times’ stock up for winter

Some consumers have begun adding extra items to their trolleys amid speculation that a new national lockdown could be imposed in the coming weeks.
By Katie Grant, INews
Mounting fears surrounding a second wave of Covid-19 cases have prompted some shoppers to stock up on food for the winter.
Consumers anticipating “difficult times” ahead have begun adding extra items to their trolleys to tide them over during the colder months amid speculation that a new national lockdown could be imposed in the coming weeks.
Canned food, pasta, toilet paper and flour – all of which vanished from supermarket shelves earlier this year ahead of, and during, the peak of the health crisis – are back in demand among those stocking up.