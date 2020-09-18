IDB’s Dorian report: Tourism sector suffered more $800 million blow in combined damages and losses

By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hurricane Dorian caused an estimated $530 million in damages and some $325 million in losses for the tourism sector, according to an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report.
The assessment report was released yesterday, and titled “The Assessment of Affects and Impacts of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas”.
It read: “Hurricane Dorian caused significant damage on Abaco and Grand Bahama, and in some locations the damage was catastrophic.
“The total damage in the tourist sector was estimated at $530 million. A large majority of the damage was sustained on Abaco. The forecasted losses are less than the damage and are estimated to amount to $325 million. The additional costs were estimated to be $15 million.”
The report noted that prior to Dorian the country was once again witnessing positive results in tourism.
“Hurricane Dorian impacted the second and third most popular Bahamas destinations measured by air arrivals. Unlike Hurricane Irma, the amount of tourist infrastructure destroyed in the path of Hurricane Dorian was considerable, particularly on Abaco,” the report read.
It continued: "The total estimated damage in the tourism infrastructure of Abaco is $512 million. The most affected area was Central Abaco with $260 million, followed by North Abaco with $150 million. The estimated damage in Marsh Harbour was $66 million, while the damage for South Abaco was $37 million.