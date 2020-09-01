Hurricane Dorian left its destructive mark on the Bahamas one year ago

One year ago, Hurricane Dorian brought devastation to the Bahamas via its 185 mph category five strength. Some areas of the country are still rebuilding. (Image WPEC)
By James Torrez
Over Labor Day weekend in 2019, the Bahamas was forever changed.
Hurricane Dorian produced sustained winds at 185 miles per hour, the second strongest in recorded history. When it made landfall over the Abaco Islands, it become the strongest storm to ever hit the islands. It was also the first category five storm to make landfall over Grand Bahama Island.
Just as the recovery efforts after the storm began to take big steps, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the entire world. Before then, commercial flights from Marsh Harbour, the area hit hardest by the storm, were beginning to fly out on a regular basis, kids found a way back into the classroom, and small towns began to see their power restored.