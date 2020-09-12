Saturday, September 12, 2020
Human activity has wiped out two-thirds of world's wildlife since 1970, landmark report says
By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
(CNN) - The world's wildlife populations have fallen by an average of 68% in just over four decades, with human consumption behind the devastating decline, the World Wildlife Fund warned in a new report released Wednesday.
The Living Planet Report 2020 assessed the population declines seen in more than 4,392 monitored species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians between 1970 and 2016. Read more >>