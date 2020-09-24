How to use Zoom like a pro: 13 video chat tips and tricks to try at your next meeting

Here's how to change your Zoom background and your audio and video settings, and how to share your screen. - Sarah Tew/CNET
Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus pandemic. While the video chat service's rapid growth has led to the reveal of a number of privacy and security issues, there are ways to protect your account and your chats from Zoombombing and other privacy flaws.
Whether you've been using Zoom for years or have only just signed up, there are a number of helpful and fun tips, tricks and hidden features you can find to upgrade your video chatting experience and make your video meetings a little less weird.
Here are 13 ways to become a Zoom master. Read more >>