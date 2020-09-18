How to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

By Jay Peters
The Verge
iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple’s newest software updates for the iPhone and iPad, are rolling out now, and they bring a lot of new features. On iOS 14, you’ll be able to add widgets to your home screen, watch video in picture-in-picture mode, and use a new Apple-made language translation app. On iPadOS 14, you’ll be able to handwrite into text boxes and use a redesigned search experience. And both software updates offer improvements to Maps, Messages, Safari, and Siri.
