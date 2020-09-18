Friday, September 18, 2020

How to download and install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

 
The new updates come with a wealth of new features. -  Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

By Jay Peters
The Verge

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple’s newest software updates for the iPhone and iPad, are rolling out now, and they bring a lot of new features. On iOS 14, you’ll be able to add widgets to your home screen, watch video in picture-in-picture mode, and use a new Apple-made language translation app. On iPadOS 14, you’ll be able to handwrite into text boxes and use a redesigned search experience. And both software updates offer improvements to Maps, Messages, Safari, and Siri.

Here’s what you need to know to download and install the new updates.  Read more >>
